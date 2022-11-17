83-year-old woman killed in Koreatown hit-and-run

Family searching for answers after an 83-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver

The family of Bong Lee is pleading for help finding the driver who killed their 83-year-old loved one in Koreatown.

"She just made me laugh so much," said granddaughter Mary Lee. "It makes me sad I didn't have more moments with her."

The hit-and-run crash happened on Third Street near Western Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Monday morning. Lee was crossing the road when a BMW heading eastbound crashed into her and drove away.

"From what I predict she was going to morning prayer at church," daughter Alena Lee said in Korean.

After the crash, Lee was rushed to the hospital but the injuries to her brain and body were too severe.

"A lot of fractures in her body," Alena said in Korean. "Basically, the pelvic bone, the right side of her face and her right rib cage was shattered."

But what angers this family the most, is that driver didn't stop and help.

"I understand people panic in the moment but it almost seems so cruel," said Mary. "That an 83-year-old was left alone on the street, badly concussed with bones all broken."

Lee immigrated from Korea as a single mom with three children. She owned a restaurant in Maryland then retired to California.

"This is not the way I imagined her leaving this earth," said niece Yvette Fisher.

The family is asking that anyone who saw the crash come forward and provide officers with any leads.

"Anything would help," said Mary. "We would just really want to identify the person and bring them to justice."

The Los Angeles Police Department said the vehicle that struck Lee was a dark-colored, newer model BMW with significant hood or front end damage. There is a $50,000 reward offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of this hit-and-run driver.