82-year-old man who suffers from dementia gone missing

An 82-year-old man from Carson went missing early Sunday morning and authorities believe he may be headed to Tucson, Ariz.

LA County Sheriff's Department

Jose Auiz Fernandez was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday near the 20000 block of Jamison Avenue in Carson. 

Fernandez was diagnosed with dementia and is dependent on his medication. 

Fernandez is believed to be driving his burgundy 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck that has an Arizona license plate number of 401VRY, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Anyone with information related to Fernandez's whereabouts are asked to call the sheriffs department's homicide bureau's missing person detail. 

First published on August 21, 2022 / 4:15 PM

