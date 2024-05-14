8 students on field trip to La Brea Tar Pits hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles

Eight students visiting the La Brea Tar Pits on Tuesday were hospitalized after they suffered adverse effects from ingested marijuana edibles, according to firefighters.

They were called to the scene at around 12:45 p.m. by on-site security at the museum, which is located in the 5800 block of W. Wilshire Boulevard, because the students were found with "altered level of consciousness," according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All of the students were taken to nearby hospitals per department protocol, according to LAFD. Their conditions were not immediately known.

"Today, several high school students who were on a chaperoned field trip to La Brea Tar Pits became ill. Our staff acted quickly to assess the situation and seek medical aid," said a statement from Dalesy Casasola, the communications coordinator of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. "The students were treated on scene and taken to nearby hospitals. According to first responders, their symptoms were caused by something the students ingested on their own, unrelated to their visit to La Brea Tar Pits. We extend our care and concern to the students and their families and wish them a healthy recovery. For more information, please contact the school or school district directly."

Los Angeles Police Department officers were also called to the scene tot assist LAFD in the investigation.

It remains unclear what school district the children are associated with.