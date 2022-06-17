Watch CBS News
8-story tall mural along 110 Freeway urges Californians to "Boost La Familia"

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A massive new mural is encouraging Angelenos — especially those of Latino heritage — to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

The 8-story-tall "Boost La Familia" mural was painted on the side of the LA Department of Water and Power building on 2nd Street, and is visible from the adjacent 110 Freeway. 

It was designed by Lalo Alcaraz, the award-winning cartoonist and creator of the nationally syndicated comic "La Cucaracha," in partnership with the California Department of Public Health. The goal of the mural to urge people to increase vaccination and booster rates — especially among Latinos.

"I hope that even if just a few people get that message from this, that's a victory for me," Alcaraz said.

Public health officials say unvaccinated Californians are nearly eight times more likely to die from COVID than people who are boosted. Californians 5 and up are eligible for vaccination followed by booster doses, and with FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 years old, children as young as 6 months old could soon be eligible as well.

