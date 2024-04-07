8 hospitalized after apartment fire in Covina

A large fire that broke out inside of an apartment complex left eight people hospitalized on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of the blaze, in the 1100 block of N. Conwell Avenue, at around 2:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

They were able to extinguish the fire by 3 p.m.

At least eight people were hospitalized in unknown condition, firefighters said. On top of that they say that 10 families were displaced by the fire, but are still working to assess the overall damages.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.