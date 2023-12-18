Watch CBS News
8-foot-tall menorah vandalized in Santa Monica

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Santa Monica police are searching for the man who vandalized an 8-foot menorah last Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said it happened at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and Montana Avenue. The man allegedly jumped up and grabbed the steel and glass menorah, causing it to fall over and break. 

Police said he immediately ran away from the holiday decoration and was last seen on Montana Avenue. He was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on its back and black pants. 

The Santa Monica Police Department urged anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to hand it over to investigators. 

Anyone with information should call the police at (310) 458-8491. 

