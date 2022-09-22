8-car crash on 105 Freeway leaves 1 person dead, another in critical condition

An eight car crash has shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 105 Freeway after first responders pronounced one person dead and had to extricate another that was stuck in between vehicles.

CBSLA

It's unclear what led to the crash but the aftermath showed a group of cars stuck inside the carpool lane.

The fatal accident took place near the Crenshaw Boulevard exit and the 110 Freeway connector in Vermont Vista.

As a result, the California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for all lanes of the eastbound side of the 105 Freeway and on the westbound side of the 105 to the 110 Freeway connector.

When first responders arrived, they found one driver stuck in between two cars. That person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Five additional people were evaluated for injuries.

Paramedics pronounced the one person that died deceased at the scene. The person was still inside its vehicle.