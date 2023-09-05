77-year-old man arrested for road rage incident in Simi Valley

Simi Valley police arrested a man connected to a hit-and-run incident stemming from road rage on Monday.

According to a statement from Simi Valley Police Department, officers were contacted by a man who said that he was following a hit-and-run suspect who had hit his car.

At around 6 p.m., officers were able to locate the two people involved in the incident and pulled the suspect vehicle over. The suspect is said to have "exited his vehicle and started charging the officers," the SVPD statement said.

Officers were able to restrain the man, whom they have identified as 77-year-old Simi Valley resident Jeff Fisher, and took him into custody.

After interviewing the victim, investigators learning that he and Fisher were involved in some sort of argument in the parking lot of the Albertsons grocery store located on Madera Road.

"During the incident, Fisher stopped his vehicle in front of the victim's vehicle and then accelerated backwards into the front of the victim's vehicle," the statement disclosed. "Fisher then drove away while the victim followed him and contacted police."

Investigators say that while following Fisher, and waiting for police to arrive, Fisher pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and threatened to kill him.

Fisher has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.