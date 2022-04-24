Watch CBS News

76-year-old man in grave condition after falling off bike in Griffith Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Park Rangers in Griffith Park were called to rescue an elderly man who fell off his bike at the 4358 block of Griffith Park Drive.

The 76-year-old man is in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities received the 911 call at around 3:08 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the man to fall off his bike but he was transported by paramedics, who performed advanced life saving care and transported him to an LAFD Air Ambulance.

