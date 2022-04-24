76-year-old man in grave condition after falling off bike in Griffith Park
Park Rangers in Griffith Park were called to rescue an elderly man who fell off his bike at the 4358 block of Griffith Park Drive.
The 76-year-old man is in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities received the 911 call at around 3:08 p.m.
It's unclear what caused the man to fall off his bike but he was transported by paramedics, who performed advanced life saving care and transported him to an LAFD Air Ambulance.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.