710 Freeway fatal collision closes northbound lanes near 91

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A multi-vehicle crash killed several people and prompted the closure of all lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway north of Long Beach early Monday morning.

At least one vehicle crashed in northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway between the 91 Freeway and Alondra Boulevard at about 4:14 a.m.

Initial reports indicate five people were killed in the incident. At least one person was hospitalized in unknown condition with major injuries.

Six people were in the vehicle, a black Hyundai Sonata, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound lanes were expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m. All lanes were reopened by 8:20 a.m.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on June 26, 2023 / 5:34 AM

