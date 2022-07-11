Watch CBS News
710 Freeway closed for hours following fatal two-car crash

A fatal two-car collision in Long Beach prompted an hours-long closure for the 710 Freeway Monday morning. 

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, near Willow Street. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved in the collision were blocking several lanes, prompting an immediate Sigalert in the area. 

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known, though CHP reported that the incident was a fatality at around 6:30 a.m. 

There was no known duration for the Sigalert, and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes as the No. 1 and No.2 lanes remained impacted by the investigation. 

