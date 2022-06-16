71-year-old man violently assaulted while sitting on bench in Glendale
The Glendale Police Department on Wednesday sought the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for felony assault and felony elder abuse.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning, just before 11 a.m., in the 200 block of South Central Avenue when a male suspect approached a 71-year-old man, who was sitting on a bench, and assaulted him for no reason. The victim is a transient.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect punching the victim multiple times in face, causing serious injury to the 71-year-old victim.
The suspect then walked away.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.
