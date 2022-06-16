71-year-old man violently assaulted while sitting on bench in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department on Wednesday sought the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for felony assault and felony elder abuse.

Surveillance cameras captured these images of a suspect wanted for felony assault and felony elder abuse. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department. CBSLA

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, just before 11 a.m., in the 200 block of South Central Avenue when a male suspect approached a 71-year-old man, who was sitting on a bench, and assaulted him for no reason. The victim is a transient.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect punching the victim multiple times in face, causing serious injury to the 71-year-old victim.

The suspect then walked away.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.