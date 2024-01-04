70-year-old woman killed in Seal Beach house fire

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Seal Beach on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story home in the 3700 block of Violet Street, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. The blaze was contained within 10 minutes.

Firefighters found the woman, who has not yet been identified, inside of the home after putting out the flames.

Another adult, a 90-year-old man, was hospitalized after suffering minor burns and smoke inhalation while escaping from inside of the house, firefighters said.

"All signs point to an accidental fire in the home," said Seal Beach Police Department Sergeant Jeff Gibson. The investigation continues however.