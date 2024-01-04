Watch CBS News
Local News

70-year-old woman killed in Seal Beach house fire

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Seal Beach on Wednesday. 

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story home in the 3700 block of Violet Street, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. The blaze was contained within 10 minutes. 

Firefighters found the woman, who has not yet been identified, inside of the home after putting out the flames. 

Another adult, a 90-year-old man, was hospitalized after suffering minor burns and smoke inhalation while escaping from inside of the house, firefighters said. 

"All signs point to an accidental fire in the home," said Seal Beach Police Department Sergeant Jeff Gibson. The investigation continues however.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:29 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.