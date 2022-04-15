70-year-old man killed after hit-and-run in Huntington Beach

Police are searching for the driver of a grey vehicle that killed a 70-year-old man in Huntington Beach.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the collision happened at about 4:58 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street.

The vehicle then drove away, leaving the man in the street. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle was in the left lane going east on Yorktown Avenue. The vehicle struck the victim after passing through Newland Street.

"The grey vehicle struck the male crossing northbound on Yorktown Avenue outside of an intersection or marked crosswalk," officials said.