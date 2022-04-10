Watch CBS News

70-year-old man identified as tree trimmer killed in Sherman Oaks

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. 

Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. 

The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. 

Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. 

"There were high-powered tension lines into the tree," said LAFD Battalion Chief Joe Lopez. "When assessment of the body was made, there was a slight trauma to his lower-left leg." 

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine exactly how the man died. 

It remains unclear what company the man worked for; however, the LAPD says it was a private business hired by the homeowner.

First published on April 10, 2022 / 9:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

