70-year-old man identified as tree trimmer killed in Sherman Oaks

Tree trimmer killed on the job; Found hanging upside down nearly 50 feet above ground

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni.

Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon.

The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away.

Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it.

"There were high-powered tension lines into the tree," said LAFD Battalion Chief Joe Lopez. "When assessment of the body was made, there was a slight trauma to his lower-left leg."

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine exactly how the man died.

It remains unclear what company the man worked for; however, the LAPD says it was a private business hired by the homeowner.