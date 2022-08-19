7-year-old donates truck-load of gifts to Midnight Mission for his birthday

While most kids look forward to receiving gifts for their birthday, 7-year-old Lorenzo Arana decided to give back.

"Ever since he was little, I decided that for his birthday instead of receiving all these gifts, it was important for us just to give back," said mother Jessica Hernandez-Arana.

Lorenzo's mother, who is a social worker, added that since her son was an only child she did not want him to grow up expecting everything should be about him. His parents said that it was an easy lesson for the young boy to learn.

"I show him, 'Son look how lucky you are,'" said father Giovanni Arana. "Since we're abundant, let's give a little bit back."

Lorenzo was just 6 years old when he came up with the idea to give the items to the mission. In total, the little boy donated 602 towels and 777 bars of soap to the Midnight Mission, the oldest homeless services organization in Los Angeles.

"I cannot believe tell you how impressed we are with this young man," said spokesperson Georgia Berkovich. "He's such an inspiration and such a great example of how one person can make such a difference."