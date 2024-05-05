7 people wounded, 4 critically, in shooting in Long Beach

An investigation was underway following a shooting in Long Beach where seven people were wounded.

The shooting unfolded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a bar in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard where Long Beach officers responded.

Once there, officers learned of seven victims who had been struck by gunfire. All of the victims either self-transported to the hospital or were transported by first responders, according to police.

Three of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, and four others were in critical condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation. A motive for the shooting was not known.

Police said the suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving, but left the parking lot littered with bullet casings. Police have not released any suspect information.