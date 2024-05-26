7 injured after grisly multi-car crash in Temecula

Seven people were injured in a grisly four-car crash in Temecula on Sunday.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Butterfield Stage Road near Channel Street, according to a statement from CalFire officials.

Four of the victims were hospitalized after the incident, two of which are said to have suffered serious injuries and two that suffered moderate injuries, firefighters said.

Image of the grisly crash near Butterfield Stage Road and Channel Street in Temecula on Sunday. Citizen App

Three people were treated at the scene but declined further medical care.

Firefighters say that all four of the involved cars suffered major damage and extrication efforts were required to help some of the victims out of their vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Video from the scene posted on CitizenApp shows the severe damage that some of the cars suffered. The intersection was closed for hours as the investigation continued.

No further information was provided.