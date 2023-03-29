7 CHP officers are charged with involuntary manslaughter for a 2020 in-custody death

A California Highway Patrol sergeant and six CHP officers have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault under the color of authority.

The charges are connected to the 2020 death of a Burbank man who had been stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence in Altadena, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Wednesday.

An 18-minute video captured the officers detaining 38-year-old Edward Bronstein while attempting to forcefully draw his blood for a DUI sample.

"These officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein. He was in their custody. We believe that they failed their duty and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death," Gascon said at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles announcing the charges.

On March 31, 2020, a California Highway Patrol officer pulled over Bronstein on the I-5 Freeway, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police took Bronstein to the Altadena station.

Bronstein initially refused to give a blood sample. In a lawsuit, his family says the six officers and the sergeant forcefully restrained Bronstein in a CHP maintenance garage by applying their full body weight on him to take his blood, even as he shouted he couldn't breathe a dozen times.

"When they turn him over six minutes after his last scream, he is completely lifeless," Gascon said. "More than 13 minutes after Mr. Bronstein last screamed, they began CPR but are unsuccessful."

When the officers realized Bronstein was not responding, they attempted to revive him, calling his name and slapping the side of his head while he remained face-down on the ground. Eventually, he was turned over and an officer asked for oxygen and CPR.

"He at least deserved a chance to have CPR done, to be treated like a human, " daughter Brianna Palomino said. "He was treated like trash."

The CHP reported that the coroner attributed Bronstein's death to "acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement."

An arraignment date has not yet been set for Sgt. Michael Little, 57; Dionisio Fiorella, 39; Dustin Osmanson, 41; Darren Parsons, 48; Diego Romero, 35; Justin Silva, 30; and Marciel Terry, 32. The officers could face up to four years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged. The CHP said following Wednesday's charges, they all have been placed on administrative leave.

Registered nurse Arbi Baghalian, 42, was also charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and could face a maximum of four years in prison, according to Gascon.

Statement Attributable to CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee:

"On behalf of the entire California Highway Patrol, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Edward Bronstein. Our agency's top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all Californians, and I am saddened that Mr. Bronstein died while in our custody and care. Any death in custody is a tragedy that we take with upmost seriousness. I recognize this case will now move through the court system, and I respect the judicial process."