7 arrested, dozens of ghost guns seized in Inland Empire trafficking investigation

Seven Southern California men were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drug offenses as part of a federal investigation that recovered 30 weapons including so-called ghost guns, authorities said.

(credit: ATF)

The suspects, ages 22 to 40, face a multitude of charges including engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and narcotics distribution, the ATF announced Wednesday.

Among those arrested in Riverside and San Bernardino counties was a 27-year-old man who was in possession of 14 firearms. The majority of the weapons were ghost guns, privately-made firearms without serial numbers, officials said.

A 22-year-old suspect allegedly possessed handguns capable of firing automatically, the Times said. At least two had a drop-switch conversion device that was designed for the purpose of converting a Glock-type pistol into a fully automatic gun, according to court records.

Last week President Joe Biden announced plans to finalize new federal regulations to crack down on ghost guns, which are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes nationwide.