$7.9 Million grant secured to preserve Balboa Island ferry

A grant worth $7.9 million was secured in the effort to preserve the Balboa Island ferry, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced Wednesday.

The grant from the California Air Resources Board will help keep the ferry afloat as it transports pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to and from Balboa Island in Newport Beach.

"I'm grateful to play a role in securing this $7.9 million preliminary grant award from the California Air Resources Board and South Coast Air Quality Management District to Save the Balboa Island Ferry," said Supervisor Foley in a statement. "The Ferry reduces vehicle miles traveled by 4.2 million annually, and this grant funding will allow the Ferry to continue providing necessary, and greener, services for our residents and tourists for many years into the future."

The ferry was at risk of closure due to state law that requires all California ferries to transition to zero-emission operations by December 31, 2025.