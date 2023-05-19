No tsunami risk to West Coast, Hawaii after massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake west of Fiji

A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 23 miles deep.

That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu.

Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was "no tsunami threat" to Hawaii from the earthquake, while the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was "not expected" for the West Coast.