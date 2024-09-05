Watch CBS News
69-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his 76-year-old girlfriend

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 69-year-old man after he allegedly killed his 76-year-old girlfriend Thursday morning.

Officers learned about it at about 6:16 a.m. after someone reported an assault with a deadly weapon involving a domestic violence incident in the 7300 block of Balboa Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman with blunt-force trauma injuries to her upper torso. Officers immediately detained William Anthony Tillman, who was in an apparent long-term relationship with the victim. 

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the woman dead at the scene. 

Detectives arrested Tillman for murder. He will be held on a $2 million bail. 

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call investigators at (818) 374-9550. Non-business hour calls should be directed to 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website

