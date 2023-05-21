Watch CBS News
66-year-old motorcyclist killed in Riverside crash; passenger injured

A motorcyclist lost his life in a crash with a Lexus in Riverside, authorities said. 

The accident, which occurred on Indiana Avenue, unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the car driven by a 20-year-old Fullerton resident was traveling westbound on Indiana Avenue when it turned in front of the motorcyclist, triggering the collision. 

The motorcyclist, described as a 66-year-old man, sustained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger of the motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Lexus and two passengers weren't injured and were cooperating with police. 

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Team at 951-353-7177. 

