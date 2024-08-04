63-year-old man, who is blind in left eye, goes missing in Lancaster

Authorities on Sunday asked for the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man who was last seen in Lancaster.

Randol Brian Krumm was seen last around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of West Avenue L-4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

His family is very concerned as he is blind in his left eye and requires medication.

Krumm is 6'02", weighs 197 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white hat with "Vintage" patch, light colored striped shirt, brown shorts, black Vans, and a medical bracelet. He has the word "Hollywood" tattooed on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Krumm's whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.