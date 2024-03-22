Watch CBS News
61-year-old kidnapped outside his Midway City home

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Orange County Sheriff's Department needs help finding a kidnapped 61-year-old despite apprehending the people allegedly responsible. 

The alleged kidnapping happened in the early morning hours of March 15 in the victim's driveway. Investigators said that a woman living near the area of Hunter Lane and Madison Avenue in Midway City called deputies after she witnessed suspects assaulting and kidnapping 61-year-old Tony Lam shortly after he arrived home.

Deputies said that a masked man confronted Lam before attacking him and throwing him into a car. Detectives identified two suspects responsible for the kidnapping, 49-year-old Nhan Chin Nguyen and 53-year-old Phi Hung Nguyen. The pair have refused to help authorities locate Lam.

critical-missing-midway-kidnapped-man.jpg
61-year-old Tony Lam is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds. OC Sherriff's Department

Before the kidnapping, Lam visited LV Restaurant & Lounge and 171 Sky Restaurant in Westminster and Garden Grove, respectively.

Since the kidnapping, Lam has not contacted any of his family members, friends or coworkers. 

He is about 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Deputies asked anyone with information on Lam's whereabouts or the kidnapping to contact investigators at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) 847-6227 or their website.

