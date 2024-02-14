600 pounds of meth seized during search warrant in San Bernardino
Authorities seized hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine during a search warrant in San Bernardino.
Information leading up to the search warrant remains limited, but San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared an image of the more than 600 pounds of meth that they seized at some point during an investigation conducted by members of their Gangs/Narcotics Division.
They say that the long-term investigation involves multiple agencies and is still ongoing.
There was no further information provided.
