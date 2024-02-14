Watch CBS News
600 pounds of meth seized during search warrant in San Bernardino

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities seized hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine during a search warrant in San Bernardino. 

Information leading up to the search warrant remains limited, but San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared an image of the more than 600 pounds of meth that they seized at some point during an investigation conducted by members of their Gangs/Narcotics Division.

They say that the long-term investigation involves multiple agencies and is still ongoing. 

There was no further information provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 3:45 PM PST

