6 employees of legal cannabis business evaluated by hazmat team following overnight pesticide spraying

Six employees of a local legal cannabis business required evaluation by paramedics Tuesday, after their workplace was sprayed with pesticides.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the business in the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Los Angeles at around 8 a.m.

The employees had entered the business Tuesday morning ahead of opening for the day and experienced "brief respiratory irritation" due to the pesticides sprayed overnight, as detailed by Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

None of the six employees sought further medical attention and declined transport to hospitals for examination.

Still, a Hazardous-Materials team was called to the scene to determine the extent of the potential threat, to which they stated that there was no hazard present.