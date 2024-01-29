6 street takeovers reported in South LA and Compton overnight, 4 people shot

Four shot, more than a dozen cars impounded during series of street takeovers across LA County

Four shot, more than a dozen cars impounded during series of street takeovers across LA County

Four shot, more than a dozen cars impounded during series of street takeovers across LA County

Authorities are investigating multiple street takeovers that were reported in South Los Angeles and Compton Sunday night, where four people were shot.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday during a street takeover in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in the Compton area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

All four victims, three men and one woman, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

There was a total of six street takeovers that happened in several areas including one around 11:20 p.m. Sunday at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the investigation of all five takeovers, the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA County Sheriff's Department made 24 misdemeanor arrests and issued 15 citations for various traffic violations, and officers impounded 14 vehicles.

In a fifth street takeover on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights, over 30 vehicles were impounded for taking part in that takeover alone, according to LAPD.

Investigators are working on cracking down on the repeat incidents, which have drawn the ire of residents all over Southern California.

"There's a spectator cite in this city," said Compton Sheriff's Station Captain Terrence Bell. "It's one thousand dollars. Make sure that our deputies are going to cite you. If we can, we're going to tow. We're going to make an arrest."

Video from one of the takeovers shows a passenger hanging out of the side of one car doing doughnuts, as spectators shine laser pointers on the action.

Anyone with information on that crime was urged to call the Compton Station at (310) 605-6500.