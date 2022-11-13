Watch CBS News
6 people hospitalized after driver rams through carnival barricade in South LA

At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. 

The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. 

While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. 

The victims are described to be in the age of 30 to 50-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.

The driver of the vehicle, a white Porsche Cayenne according to police scanner messages, is described as a male. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

