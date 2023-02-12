Watch CBS News
Local News

6 hospitalized after three-car collision in Woodland Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Six people have been hospitalized following a three-car crash in Woodland Hills Saturday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred a little before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. 

"A significant collision between three vehicles, which deployed air bags in all three, resulted in six patients being transported to the hospital," the statement said. 

One of the patients is said to be in critical condition, another is in moderate condition while the remaining four are said to be in fair condition. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 8:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.