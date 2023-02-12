6 hospitalized after three-car collision in Woodland Hills

Six people have been hospitalized following a three-car crash in Woodland Hills Saturday evening.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision occurred a little before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

"A significant collision between three vehicles, which deployed air bags in all three, resulted in six patients being transported to the hospital," the statement said.

One of the patients is said to be in critical condition, another is in moderate condition while the remaining four are said to be in fair condition.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.