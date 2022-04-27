It's a big baby boy! 6-foot-7 Masai giraffe is tallest born at Los Angeles Zoo

Big baby news, literally, at the Los Angeles Zoo!

Zoo officials say they were excited to announce Wednesday the birth of their tallest giraffe calf in its history. The as-yet unnamed calf weighed in at 172 pounds and measured 6 feet, 7 inches when it was born on April 18.

(credit: Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo)

The male calf is the fourth born to 10-year-old Masai giraffe mother Zainabu, and the sixth fathered by 10-year-old Masai giraffe father Phillip.

Masai giraffes are the tallest land mammal and can grow as tall as 17 feet and weigh as much as 2,700 pounds. They are found in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, and are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The public can see the new calf bonding with its parents along with the rest of the giraffe herd at the Los Angeles Zoo.