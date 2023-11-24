Watch CBS News
6 detained, no injuries after shooting at Northridge mall

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Six people detained after shooting at Northridge mall
Six people detained after shooting at Northridge mall 00:57

Police rushed to the Northridge Fashion Center after a gunman opened fire Friday night. 

The shooting happened at about 6:00 p.m. at the mall off Tampa Avenue. Officers detained six people at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The bullets shattered the window of H20 Sushi. The restaurant has been closed for the night. 

Investigators said no one was injured at the scene. They are checking hospitals to see if doctors are treating anyone with a gunshot wound.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 6:28 PM PST

