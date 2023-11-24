6 detained, no injuries after shooting at Northridge mall
Police rushed to the Northridge Fashion Center after a gunman opened fire Friday night.
The shooting happened at about 6:00 p.m. at the mall off Tampa Avenue. Officers detained six people at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The bullets shattered the window of H20 Sushi. The restaurant has been closed for the night.
Investigators said no one was injured at the scene. They are checking hospitals to see if doctors are treating anyone with a gunshot wound.
