6-car crash injures 2 people on northbound 14 Freeway near Canyon Country

2 injured in 6-car crash on Canyon Country freeway

A six-car crash along the northbound 14 Freeway injured two people and clogged one of the only ways to reach Los Angeles County's High Desert.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at roughly 7:15 p.m. in the HOV lane just north of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The collision critically injured one person. Another motorist suffered minor injuries. Traffic came to a standstill while police tried to clear the debris and investigate the crash.