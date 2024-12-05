Watch CBS News
6-car crash injures 2 people on northbound 14 Freeway near Canyon Country

By Matthew Rodriguez

A six-car crash along the northbound 14 Freeway injured two people and clogged one of the only ways to reach Los Angeles County's High Desert. 

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at roughly 7:15 p.m. in the HOV lane just north of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. 

The collision critically injured one person. Another motorist suffered minor injuries. Traffic came to a standstill while police tried to clear the debris and investigate the crash. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

