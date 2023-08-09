Watch CBS News
53-year-old woman killed in Culver City family disturbance identified

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend in Culver City, which reportedly stemmed from a family disturbance. 

According to Culver City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Showboat Place at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday evening in response to calls of the dispute. 

Upon arrival, they found 53-year-old Linda Valachovic dead at the scene despite life-saving tactics performed by officers and paramedics on scene. A cause of death has yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. 

"Officers made entry into location and detained the juvenile suspect at the scene," a statement from CCPD said. 

 No information has been provided on the suspect thus far. Their relationship to Valachovic has not yet been disclosed. 

August 8, 2023

