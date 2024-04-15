53-year-old hairstylist beaten outside nightclub in West Hollywood

The family of 53-year-old Albert Vasquez is pleading for help finding the people who brutally beat the hairstylist, who is gay, outside a West Hollywood nightclub nearly two weeks ago.

"It's 10 days now and we don't have anything," sister Gloria Jimenez said. "He's only saying he was attacked."

Jimenez said her brother and friends went back and forth between Gym Bar and Heart WeHo in Santa Monica when Vasquez was beaten outside the busy nightclub. She hopes witnesses who saw what happened to her brother come forward.

"We know he was with certain friends at a bar and from that bar he walked to another bar because they were next to each other," Jimenez said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received a call for someone in need of medical attention at about 11 p.m. on April 5 but did not find Vasquez. Jimenez said her brother was taken to the hospital by an EMT. Investigators said deputies learned about the attack four days later after Vasquez woke up after surgery.

"His skull was fractured in two places," she said. "He had to have part of his scalp removed to allow his brain to expand because of all the inflammation that the brain's going through."

Vasquez moved from New York to West Hollywood during the pandemic. His family fears that this attack may have been a hate crime.

"We've heard different things and we're not sure what to believe at this point," Jimenez said.

While there were security cameras on the street, Vasquez's family has not been able to see any footage, and it's unclear if deputies have either.

It's not clear if Vasquez suffered permanent damage in the beating. However, he's expected to need therapy to learn how to walk and speak in the future.

The family hopes someone who witnessed the attack will step forward to help deliver justice.

"God is great," Jimenez said. "We trust in God that the truth will prevail."