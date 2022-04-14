Watch CBS News

53-year-old Carl Jess Sanchez arrested after sexual abuse investigation

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officials with the Riverside Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a substitute teacher for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. 

Detectives with the Sexual Assault - Child Abuse Unit arrested 53-year-old Carl Jess Sanchez of Riverside on April 9. 

The department's news release states that an investigation into Sanchez began earlier in the month after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor emerged. 

Carl Jess Sanchez, 53, of Riverside. Riverside Police Department

The 53-year-old has been a substitute teacher for the past several years within Riverside County and has been around other children, though it is currently unknown if he has victimized others, the release stated. 

Sanchez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for aggravated assault and lewd and lascivious acts against a child under the age of 14, and is being held on $1 million bail. 

Investigators urged anyone with information about regarding this investigation and arrest to contact Detective Janet Ramos at 951-826-8716 or JRamos@RiversideCA.gov. 

First published on April 13, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

