53-year-old bicyclist killed during hit-and-run in La Habra; search continues for driver

Police seeking assistance in locating driver of white truck wanted for fatal hit-and-run in La Habra

Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in La Habra that occurred Sunday evening.

La Habra Police Department

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on West La Habra Boulevard, when the driver of a white truck struck a 53-year-old bicyclist before fleeing from the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision.

Authorities have identified the suspect vehicle as a white, extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with silver stock rims and a construction rack in the bed of the truck. They believe that the front of the vehicle, particularly the grill, hood and driver's side headlight should have sustained considerable damage.

There was no description on the driver available.

La Habra Police Department asked anyone with additional information to contact their Traffic Unit at (562) 383-4345.