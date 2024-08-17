51-year-old man killed in crash with big rig in Lancaster

A man was killed during a crash with a big rig in Lancaster on Friday.

The collision happened at around 9:40 p.m. near Longview Road and E. Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Kevin Gately Jr. by the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but officers arrived to find the gray Toyota sedan being driven by Gately wedged underneath the cab of the semi truck.

No further information was provided.