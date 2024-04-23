$50,000 reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run from October

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver who hit and killed a woman in Los Angeles in late-October of last year.

LAPD bulletin seeking additional information on a deadly hit-and-run crash from October 2023. Los Angeles Police Department

The crash happened back on Oct. 29, 2023 at around 1:45 p.m., when the driver of a white SUV that was driving southbound on Long Beach Avenue struck and killed a woman, who has since been identified as Dianna Hernandez, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect fled southbound on Long Beach Avenue from 48th Place," said a statement from LAPD investigators. "The suspect failed to stop, identify him/her self, or render aid to Dianna Hernandez who was fatally injured."

Two images of the vehicle that detectives believe was involved in the crash were released in hopes that someone with more information would come forward.

They believe that the SUV could be a white 2003-2006 Ford Expedition.

The city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward that helps investigators identify, arrest and prosecute the driver, who is "responsible for taking the life of Dianna Hernandez by committing a Felony Hit and Run," police said.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 833-3713.