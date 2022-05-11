$50,000 reward offered to find killer of 4-year-old boy gunned down in Altadena drive-by

A $50,000 reward for information was offered Wednesday to help catch the killer of a 4-year-old Altadena boy.

(credit: CBS)

Salvador "Chavita" Esparza was killed in a drive-by shooting as he stood in the doorway of an Altadena home in the 300 block of West Figureoa Drive on July 5, 2016. Authorities say he was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting.

Immediately after the shooting, police say the suspect was described as driving a dark-colored or black vehicle, but no further information was released.

A $20,000 reward that was first approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors a month after the shooting was increased to $25,000 in February of last year. Because it was set to expire on May 18, the board voted to increase the reward for information to $50,000 in the hopes that it "will bring forth witnesses to help solve this crime and bring this very distraught family justice and closure," a motion from LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.