50-year-old killed after car-to-car shooting in Reseda

50-year-old man to shot to death in Reseda, suspect still at-large

The Los Angeles Police Department is trying to find the man who allegedly killed a 50-year-old during a car-to-car shooting in Reseda Monday night.

The deadly shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. while the victim was driving an older Black BMW sedan on the northbound side of Jamieson Avenue near Saticoy Street.

The suspect ran away before officers arrived. Detectives believe the suspect is in his 20s and was last seen wearing black sunglasses and a white T-shirt.