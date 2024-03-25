Watch CBS News
Local News

50-year-old killed after car-to-car shooting in Reseda

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

50-year-old man to shot to death in Reseda, suspect still at-large
50-year-old man to shot to death in Reseda, suspect still at-large 00:46

The Los Angeles Police Department is trying to find the man who allegedly killed a 50-year-old during a car-to-car shooting in Reseda Monday night.

The deadly shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. while the victim was driving an older Black BMW sedan on the northbound side of Jamieson Avenue near Saticoy Street.

The suspect ran away before officers arrived. Detectives believe the suspect is in his 20s and was last seen wearing black sunglasses and a white T-shirt. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 10:07 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.