Video shows 50 people loot an auto store in South Los Angeles

An auto parts store was looted by around 50 people overnight in South Los Angeles.

Authorities said the group broke the glass and entered the Auto Zone store just before 4 a.m. on Monday at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Officer.

Video shows cans and other items dropped outside the store as the suspects tried to get away.

Officers pursued one vehicle to Pepper Street and Sycamore Avenue in El Segundo where one suspect was taken into custody, police said.

A street takeover was happening in the area, but it is not confirmed that all the people involved in the loot came from the takeover.