5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.
The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.
All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.
The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.
It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
