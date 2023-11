5 injured after pursuit ends in crash

Paramedics rushed five people to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash in Wilmington.

The collision happened in the 1400 block of N. Avalon Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. The chase lasted only a few minutes.

Authorities described all of the patients as suspects. Their conditions are unknown.