5 street takeovers reported in South LA and Compton overnight, 4 people shot

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating multiple street takeovers that were reported in South Los Angeles and Compton Sunday night, where four people were shot.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday during a street takeover in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in the Compton area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

All four victims, three men and one woman, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

There was a total of five street takeovers that happened in several areas including one around 11:20 p.m. Sunday at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the investigation of all five takeovers, the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA County Sheriff's Department made 24 misdemeanor arrests and issued 15 citations for various traffic violations, and officers impounded 14 vehicles.

In a fifth street takeover on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights, over 30 vehicles were impounded for taking part in that takeover alone, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information on that crime was urged to call the Compton Station at 310-605-6500.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 9:31 AM PST

