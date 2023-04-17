Watch CBS News
Two Reseda students hospitalized with possible overdose-related illnesses

By KCAL-News Staff

CBS/City News Service

Two students from a Reseda school were sent to the hospital with possible overdose-related illnesses as firefighters tended to three more pupils on campus. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to the Magnolia Science Academy on the 18200 block of Sherman Way at about 2 p.m. Multiple ambulances arrived at the school and began to set up a triage area, however, many of the paramedics were released from the scene shortly after. 

The condition of the two hospitalized students is unclear at this time. 

KCAL-News Staff
April 17, 2023 / 3:35 PM

City News Service contributed to this report.

