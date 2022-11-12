Watch CBS News
5 possible overdose victims rushed to hospital in Granada Hills

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man, and a 40-year-old man, Prange said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 9:38 AM

