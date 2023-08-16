5 people injured in golf cart crash in Brentwood
Five people were injured after a golf cart overturned during a crash in the hills near Brentwood.
Despite the golf cart overturning, no one required an extrication. All five of the injured suffered minor injuries or illnesses and are in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters have not released the ages of the patients. It's unclear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.