5 more West Nile mosquito samples found in LACo Vector District

Five additional mosquito samples in the Los Angeles area have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced Monday.

The samples include the first detections this year in Los Feliz and Glendale, plus three additional detections in Bellflower, Granada Hills and San Marino.

So far this season, there have been 35 positive mosquito samples in the greater L.A. area, according to the GLACVCD.

The Los Feliz case was detected on July 19, while the Glendale positive result was detected on July 20.

Experts say warm temperatures can increase virus activity.